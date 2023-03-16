FFA winners

Rensselaer FFA members to compete at the District 1 Leadership Development contest last week included (front, L to R) Abigail Jordan, Macie Kellner, Haley Graf, Kendra Kohlhagen. (Back, L to R) Audrey Korniak, Maggie Hayes, Danielle Honeycutt, Brock Hurley, Dalton Wilson, Jacob Rodibaugh, Cale Wilson, Hunter Robinson.

WOLCOTT _ Rensselaer FFA performed superbly at the District 1 Leadership Development Contest at Tri-County recently, with several members winning plaques.

Several members will represent Rensselaer at the state contest in June.

