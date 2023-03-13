RENSSELAER — The Fraternal Order of Eagles will host Long Horn, the “Gentleman Outlaw of Comedy,” to cap off its annual steak dinner on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m.
The dinner, which has been held on the weekend of Valentine’s Day in the past, will be held in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day weekend this year. Eagles is located at 220 W. Harrison St.
Long Horn has headlined over 2,500 venues over 15 years. He’s been hard on the OC & The Family radio show and performed on the Last Comic Standing, Who’s Got Jokes and Judge Mathis. The comedian is also an author and the founder of ThankU4UrService.com as well as the comedy agency Laughter Has No Color.
Opening the show will be Devin Glass, who originally hails from Crawfordsville, Indiana, but now does comedy in Bloomington. He’s a fixture at Hoppy Wobbles Pub and has opened for SNL’s Chris Kattan and Seinfeld’s Steve Hytner in Indianapolis.
The show on Saturday will be hosted by Neil Snyder of Mad Hatter Shows.
The steak dinner will run from 5-7 p.m. with the show following at 8 p.m.
Dinner tickets are $20 and comedy show tickets are $15 alone or a combination is available for $32. They can be purchased in advance by calling the FOE at 219-866-7612.
Tickets will also be available at the door if not sold out before Saturday.
The show is expected to last until 9:30 p.m. and is intended for an adult audience.