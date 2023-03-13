RENSSELAER — The Fraternal Order of Eagles will host Long Horn, the “Gentleman Outlaw of Comedy,” to cap off its annual steak dinner on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

The dinner, which has been held on the weekend of Valentine’s Day in the past, will be held in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day weekend this year. Eagles is located at 220 W. Harrison St.

