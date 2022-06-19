RENSSELAER — General Van Rensselaer Chapter DAR is pleased to announce Eagle Scout Dylan Perry of Scout Troop 152 Rensselaer has received an award from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution for his Eagle Scout project located at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
The project is a monument honoring all branches of the United States Military as well as honoring the nation’s First Responders. Named First Responder and Military Memorial, it was started to honor Dylan’s great-grandfather, who was a tailgunner on a B24 Liberator during World War II.
The project was constructed and dedicated during a time the nation was battling a pandemic. Perry included emblems on the monument to honor First Responders as well.
Perry received first place Individual Service to Community 11th Grade through the Junior American Citizen Committee of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.