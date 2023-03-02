JASPER COUNTY — General Van Rensselaer Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of their American History Essay Contest at area schools.
The topic for this year’s essay was based on The Second Continental Congress, which met from May 10, 1775 – March 1, 1781. The Second Continental Congress consisted of delegates from all 13 colonies.
The student was asked to select a colony from which they were from and write an essay on what was important for him/her to accomplish during that time period.
The following students each received a chapter award certificate and an Excellence in History medal.
• Kankakee Valley Intermediate School fifth-grader Allison Bacula, teacher Mrs. Dietrich.
• Kankakee Valley Middle School sixth-grader Aubree Bristol, teacher Mrs. Hickman.
• Kankakee Valley Middle School seventh-grader Grant Duttlinger, teacher Mrs. DeBoard.
• Kankakee Valley Middle School eighth-grader Keira Urbano, teacher Mrs. Trippeer.
Allison, Aubree, Grant and Keira’s essays were sent to the state level for judging.
Grant’s essay was selected as first-place winner at the state level. His essay will now go onto the Division level.
The General Van Rensselaer Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution wishes to thank all students who participated, the classroom teachers and judges.