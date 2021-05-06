RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council will meet Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Among the items on the agenda include transfer of funds, discussion of the ARP fund, permission to purchase a new truck by the gas department, hiring of an electrical consultant and a review of school board application.
Nikole Cain will be on hand to discuss the Rensselaer Bomber Youth Basketball League with the council and Heather Heinig will talk about the Fendig Theater for Children.
Prior to the council meeting, the city’s Board of Works will be at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers to discuss Commonwealth Engineers’ invoice for the main lift station and unsewered areas.