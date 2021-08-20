RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Council members will hear a request for a backhoe replacement from Jerry Lockdrige, a hedging agreement update from Carol Lockridge and an Affirm Planned Commission decision rezone from Kevin Cochran.
Heather Smart will provide information on the Jared Valentine Walk and Bobbi Jo Sammons will be on hand to discuss Oktoberfest in downtown Rensselaer. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 and organizers have requested that the city close the brick street block of Van Rensselaer Street from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.