RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Council approved a recommendation from president George Cover to increase the pay of the city’s full- and part-time employees.
Cover asked the council to approve a 3% increase across the board at Monday night’s meeting. The request comes as the city prepares to work on its 2024 budget.
“I think the 3% raise that was mentioned is fair,” Cover said in making the recommendation. “I think with the cost of living and what other people are getting, I would recommend giving a 3% raise. That would be across the board for full- and part-time and not for summer help.”
Fellow council member Ernest Watson agreed with the request.
“I think we have to try and do the best for the people who keep the city running, so I like the 3%,” he said.
Council members approved the recommendation by a 5-0 vote.
The city’s elected officials, meanwhile, will also receive a 3% pay increase to stay in step with the employees, which has been the practice in the past, Cover added.
The council was also notified that the city auction will be held on Friday, Aug. 18 on Harrison Street next to the police department. It will begin at 11 a.m.
Among the items for sale are a 1999 International Vactor Truck, a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2001 Ford F-150 extended cab, a 1995 Chevy 3/4 ton diesel truck and a 1989 Ag Gator Spreader.
A pontoon boat, recycling trailer, leaf vac, curb painter, pressure washer, assorted tools, over 100 bicycles and hundreds more items will also be auctioned on Friday.