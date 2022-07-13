RENSSELAER — Employees with the Rensselaer Police Department will have their salaries and hourly pay adjusted for the rest of this year and next as directed by a Rensselaer City Council special committee.
That decision also benefits the city’s full-time employees, who will also see a bump in pay in 2023.
The committee, which included council members George Cover and Ernest Watson, recommended the city approve a resolution to the city’s salary ordinance that reflects a $5 an hour increase across the board for full-time police department employees.
Cover said the increase, which will take effect on Aug. 1, will be covered by the department’s remaining budget.
The increase also makes the department competitive with other local agencies, including the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
“We haven’t done (a salary review) in quite some time,” said Watson, who added the increase should give RPD a chance to retain its employees. The department recently lost a handful of employees for better paying jobs.
“We’re hurting,” Watson said. “We’re not getting people to look into the jobs at the police department. (The increase) will bring Rensselaer into the picture.”
RPD police chief Matt Anderson, who provided current salary figures as a member of the committee, believes the increase will keep his department competitive when making new hires as well as help retain his current staff.
“I want the thank the council for the pay raise,” he said. “And I want to give thanks to (Rensselaer clerk/treasurer) Frieda (Bretzinger) and (RPD employee) Dawn (Steinke) for crunching the numbers that led to the pay increase.”
The salary review committee also discussed bringing city employees’ salaries up to date, recommending a $1 an hour increase for those workers. The council approved the request, with the increase to take effect at the beginning of 2023.
One department that the committee found to be lower than the others was the cemetery department. The city approved the committee’s recommendation that an entry level job with the cemetery department see an increase of $2 an hour, from $15.37 to $17.37, and the base pay increase from $16.18 to $18.18.
The committee also recommended a 2% pay increase for elected officials beginning in 2023, which the council also approved.
The council also heard complaints from homeowners at the Kelly Green Subdivision about a homeowner who uses his property to sell junk as well as repair cars though he is not allowed to run a business out of his home. The subdivision hugs the buffer zone on the extreme west end of the city.
One homeowner said there could be six to eight vehicles sitting on the property at once as well as lawn mowers, washer and dryer units and other items. The property owner also operates a wrecker and a flatbed truck.
“It’s an eyesore for the community and an eyesore for the subdivision,” said homeowner Marty Park.
The council was asked whether the city or county has jurisdiction over the subdivision. The council directed city attorney Jacob Ahler to look into the matter.
“It becomes a zoning issue if he is attempting to run a business out of a residential structure,” Ahler said.
Ahler suggested the subdivision put rules and regulations into its covenant that limits ways homeowners can use their property.
But, Park said, while a change to the covenant would add teeth to it, he was unsure if there was much enforcement power behind it. That power would have to fall on the city or county via a letter to the property owner in violation of the rules and regulations. The property owner then could be sued if unresponsive, Ahler said.
Ahler said he would look further into the matter.
The council also approved the Rensselaer Baseball, Inc.’s request to waive the cost for a building permit as the organization begins construction of new bathrooms at Foundation Park. The current bathrooms are located west of Staddon Field. Construction will also include adding ADA features for the disabled.
In an update on the city’s Cruise Night activities from July 9, Anderson said the night went smoothly, though several traffic violations were issued.