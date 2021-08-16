Rensselaer City Directory, 1931-1932
Recently, Marsha Campbell visited the Jasper County Historical Society Museum with a purpose of discovering and adding to her many family connections.
Janett Kingman helped her immensely because she is much more of a genealogist than I am. I was looking for an old telephone book to see if we could find out more about Mabel Campbell’s parents, but the earliest population listing we had was a City Directory from 1931-1932.
I found an entry indicating that Marsha’s grandparents William, a printer, and his wife Opal and daughter Marilyn lived in the 400 block of West Grace Street. Yes, I got distracted after that discovery.
The first things that impacted me about the Directory were the large advertisements on the covers and inside pages. Those names, Rensselaer Lumber Company, Inc., 801 North McKinley with a Phone number of 4. This was the only one of 16 large ads that had an address.
Others familiar were J.C. Penny “It Pays to Shop at Penney’s” and W.J. Wright, Funeral Directory “The Largest Furniture Store in Your Shopping District” with Phone 252 and his residence phone of 507-B. Does that B mean a party line number?
Other large ads were for Morton Oil Co., Jasper County Telephone Co., Marlatt Super Service, Watson’s Plumbing and Heating on the Court House Square, J.A. Kolhoff Wholesale and Retail Meats, and Jasper County’s Leading 5c to $1.00 Store: Schultz Bros. Company.
W.C. Babcock Grain Co., Rensselaer Granite Works established 1885, E. D. Rhoads & Son “We Sell Hardware and Stoves,” Toben Battery Co., and The Rensselaer Republican announced “Printing that Pleases Particular People,” all had large advertisements.
City Officials at the time were Mayor George W. Hopkins, City Clerk Charles Morlan, City Treasurer George M. Robinson, and City Attorney Emmet M. LaRue. Ed Ames was Police Chief, and Charles W. Rhoads, the Fire Chief, and C. S. Chamberlain, Superintendent of Water and Light.
There are familiar names on the Professional Card page with Attorneys Schuyler C. Irwin, D.D. Dean, Hanley & Hanley, Halleck & Halleck, Emmet La Rue, Moses Leopold, and Chas. M. Sands. Philip R. Blue was the only Lawyer & Abstractor listed.
Before the actual population directory began, it was the Classified Business Directory that caught my attention. I thought that is where I might spend time in preparing this column, but 109 different business categories were listed from Abstractors to Auto Painting to Billiard Parlors, Coal Dealers, Dairies, Detective Agencies, Eyesight Specialists, Greasing Service,
Haberdashers, Hotels, Kodaks, Lights, Milling Companies, Permanent Waving, Radio Service, Tractor Dealers to Undertakers and many businesses in between. The Attorneys were listed under that title and also under Lawyers, a double dip for them.
People may remember O’Riley’s Bakery, Powdre Puff Beauty Shoppe over Murray’s Store, Nub’s Place, Star Billiard & Bowling Alley, Hotel Hoosier Inn, Worden & Keller Restaurant, Fendigs’s Drug Store, Sip and Bite, The Hub, or Grant Trucking. Those are just a few names in the Business list. It is memorable to see those names again.
Finally, the reader is presented with the 33-page City Directory from A to Z last names. Each listing had the last name, the male’s name, his position/job with the wife’s name inside parentheses, children’s names were listed by age. The family’s address ended each listing. If it was a single lady, it would list her last name, first name, job such as Hskpr, and address.
Here are samples of families you may remember: “Donnelly, Ralph; Prop. Planing Mill; (Sophia), Ike. 605 N. Cullen St.; Fendig, B.F.; Druggist; (Ella), Frederick, Ralph, Philip, 114 N. College Ave., Ford, J.W.: Barber; (Susanna), Rosemary, Daryl, Walter, 307 S. Cullen; and
Johnson, Amanda; Housemother. Monnett School.” Almost each listing tells a story. Roomers’ names were listed as Rmr after the family’s information where they lived.
“ McColly, Fred; Mgr. Lmbr. Co; (Alice), Robert, Marcia, 404 W. Jackson, Roberts, Charles, Jr.; Tire Shop; (Evelyn), Charles, Norma, 303 N. Milton St., and Stoner, Elizabeth; Teacher, 412 N. Cullen St.; Tilton, J.W.; Ass’t Cashier State Bank; (Bertha), 426 E. Washington St., and Yeoman, James; Insurance Agt.; (Mary Belle), Eileen, Jay; 314 N. Front St.” were more eye-catching names listed in this City Directory.
Obviously, I could go on for many pages, but these old directories are filled with good documentation of families, the members in the family at the time, occupations, and addresses. In this directory, there were few phone numbers. Now our directories are Telephone Directories, but they have dwindled to the size of the 1931-1932 book, since our cell phones are the way of life now. I enjoyed looking at these listings with all the extras noted.
Join the Jasper County Historical Society at its 6:30 PM Sept. 21 meeting to review the Weston Memories Alive Cemetery Walk on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. performances and progress of the Parr Post Office Restoration. The Museum is open on the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment at jchsmusem@gmail.com.