RENSSELAER — Rensselaer City Council members resorted to talking trash during its meeting Monday night.
The new year will bring a new trash rate for city residents who rely on the city’s sanitation department to pick up their trash. The current rate is $17.85 per household, which will jump to $18.40 after Jan. 1.
Rates are necessary after the city council eliminated the sticker program last year. Money collected will be used to purchase a lift truck for the city and garbage totes for homeowners/renters as well as pay wages for trash collectors.
Residents will see at least one more increase in 2023.
At Monday’s council meeting, Jerry Lockridge of the street department asked council members if the city could move ahead with securing quotes for 96-gallon trash totes for most homeowners and 35-gallon totes for elderly couples and single-person homes.
Residents with the smaller totes will be charged half of what a family home is charged or $9.20 when the new rates go into effect in January. Lockridge suggested the city look into a lower rate for people 65 and older since they often have less trash than a family of four.
Council member Noelle Weishaar felt setting rates according to age would ignore single-person households and couples who have low amounts of garbage.
Lockridge said his department would work with the utility office to create a form that gives residents a choice of a smaller container if needed.
The totes will be outfitted in a way that a lift can surround, lift and dump their contents into the back of a sanitation truck.
“Our office will personally deliver that container and if we find that these smaller containers are overflowing then we’re going to go to the house and say this isn’t working and you have to go back to the 96 gallon,” he said.
Once a company is hired to supply the totes, the city will begin providing them to homeowners and renters. Currently, the city allows residents to put two trash containers or one container and a bag of trash in front of their homes for pick up.
If more trash than is allowed is placed in front of the homes, residents will be charged extra. This has led to a high-volume of calls to city officials with residents complaining about those extra fees.
“There are work orders are issued non-stop for people sitting out additional trash,” said utility office manager Heather Smart. “If there was a change in that container size we would do it through work orders and we would know to change the rate codes accordingly so customers are billed for what it is they are using.”
Council member George Cover said the amount of extra trash sitting near roads is astonishing.
“If you drive around the city, I can guarantee you’ll see more stuff, just piles of it along the road and somebody has to pay labor to pick that stuff up,” he said. “People need to realize if they’re going to do that, they can’t expect it to be picked just because they put it out there.”
If a resident does put out extra garbage, they are asked to call city hall to make arrangements, said Mayor Steve Wood.
“We’re to the point where we’re going to have to enforce it or something,” he said. “If they continue to have us pick up (extra garbage) we’re going to continue to send them a bill. It’s getting really bad.”
Lockridge believes providing bigger containers will help alleviate some problem areas.
Earlier in the meeting, the council heard from financial consultant Alex Hilt of Baker Tilly, who suggested the city adjust its gas rates from a minimum fee to a fixed fee after the first of the year. This small adjustment, he said, will help the city meet its twice-a-year bond payment for new construction, particularly the recent tap into the gas trunkline, which transmits gas over a long distance.
“You will be collecting a little bit extra, around three, four percent,” Hilt said. “You’re still in great shape. You still have extremely competitive rates.”
Before a change in rates can be made, an ordinance must be prepared with a public hearing to follow.
Even with the slight increase, the city rates are nearly half what is charged by companies such as NIPSCO, Cover added.
The council also approved a change of language in the city’s tax abatement ordinance, held a public hearing on a $50,000 planning grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) to develop a comprehensive plan for the city and authorized the sale of two trucks formerly used by the city’s gas department for a total of $4,000.
The police department, meanwhile, has narrowed its search for new officers to three candidates, said police chief Matt Anderson.