RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer City Board of Works and city council will meet through the Zoom platform on Monday, Feb. 8 beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The Board of Works will discuss wastewater treatment plant improvements at 3:30 p.m. To access the meeting, dial 1-312-626-6799 and type in the meeting ID: 814 7087 8136, The passcorde is 276624.
City council members are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. to discuss a number of items, including IMPA contract extension, service truck update, Rensselaer fire truck bids, discussion on a full-time fire chief and more.
To access the council meeting, call 1-312-626-6799 and type in the meeting ID: 895 5094 1967. The passcode is 538866.