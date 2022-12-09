RENSSELAER — The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce has presented its civic awards for 2022.

Heather Hall, who works as a teacher in the Rensselaer Central school system and also serves as an activities director with the Rensselaer Parks Department, is the Citizen of the Year winner. The award “recognizes an outstanding citizen who has made a major contribution to Rensselaer IN 2022.”

