RENSSELAER — The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce has presented its civic awards for 2022.
Heather Hall, who works as a teacher in the Rensselaer Central school system and also serves as an activities director with the Rensselaer Parks Department, is the Citizen of the Year winner. The award “recognizes an outstanding citizen who has made a major contribution to Rensselaer IN 2022.”
Contributions can be economic, humanitarian or social “as long as it represents a substantial impact to the betterment of Rensselaer.”
The Meritorious Service Award was presented to Pat Fox, who “has made a lifetime achievement for the community through business or personal involvement.” Fox is a business owner in Rensselaer who serves as the director of the Little Cousin Jasper Festival.
A Memorial Award has been presented to the family of Jeff Gastineau, who passed away last spring. The award “recognizes those businesses and people whose interactions both personal and professional have made an indelible memory for all those who live, work and play in the Greater Rensselaer area.”
Gastineau was a member of the Rensselaer Youth Soccer League board and played Santa Claus at several Rensselaer events in the winter. He also emceed several events at the Jasper County Fair in the summer.
Strack and Van Til was named the Chamber Business of the Year. A grocery store that provides household goods as well as a deli inside the store, Strack and Van Til “has demonstrated ethical business practices, distinguished itself with dedicated commitment and energetic leadership and is active in the community. The business has given service to enhance the quality of business life in the Greater Rensselaer area.”
Earning Legacy Awards were Brown’s Garden and Floral Shoppe and Steffen’s Jewelry. Both were recognized because their “presence, influence and involvement in the Greater Rensselaer community have not only left a good and positive impression of their outstanding business practices, but have also left behind a legacy for the community to cherish and model.”
Brown’s Garden and Floral recently changed ownership after former owners Bill and Deb Brown handed over the keys to Rensselaer natives Parker Balvich and Noah Ahler last spring.
Steffen’s Jewelry, meanwhile, will close its doors in 2022 after 60-plus years in downtown Rensselaer.
Earning certificates in recognition of office and building beautification were Edward Jones, eMbers, Fenwick Farms Brewing Company and the Rensselaer Art Walk.
Businesses celebrating anniversaries in 2022 included Fenwick Farms (5 years), The Laundry Room (20 years), Jasper County Library in Rensselaer (30 years), Kentland Bank (90 years), Ceres Solutions (95 years), DeMotte State Bank (105 years, with 15 years in Rensselaer), and Jasper County Hospital/Franciscan Health Rensselaer (105 years).