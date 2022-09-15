RENSSELAER — Five seniors will compete for the 2023 Rensselaer Central Homecoming Queen title on Friday, Sept. 16.
A crowning ceremony will be held on the field at halftime of the Bombers’ football game with Class 3A No. 1 ranked West Lafayette.
Vying for the crown are Audrey Davisson, Ella Gehring, Claire Stanley, Solcy Sanchez and Emily Myers. 2022 queen Ellie Castle is scheduled to be on hand for the event.
Each candidate provided a short biography in preparation for judging at this year’s event:
AUDREY DAVISSON
The daughter of Craig and Marnie Davisson, Audrey will be escorted at homecoming by Nolan Conrad, the son of Phillip and Heather Conrad.
Audrey has participated in cross country for four years, track and field for four years and served as a Lady Bomber basketball manager for one year.
She is a four-year member of the Sunshine Society and Community Service Club,
See homecoming, page 2
two-year member of Sigma Di Gamma, four years in Fellowship of Christian Students, a member of St. Augustine Church’s Peer Ministry and a student section leader of the Bomb Squad.
Audrey plans to attend Indiana University or Purdue next year. She is currently undecided on a major.
ELLA GEHRING
Ella is the daughter of Jim and Tammy Gehring and will be escorted at halftime by Tommy Boyles, the son of Paula Boyles.
Ella has been a member of the Community Service Club for four years and has served as Student Council Secretary for four years. She is a four-year member of the Sunshine Society and Sigma Di Gamma, a 10-year 4-H member and has served as a Junior Leader in 4-H for six years.
She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years and has been with the Bomber volleyball team for four years and one year with the Boiler Junior Volleyball team.
Ella played softball for three years and basketball for two years.
Her post-graduation plans include becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner at a yet-to-be-determined university.
EMILY MYERS
Emily is the daughter of Steve and Natalie Myers and will be escorted at homecoming by Mason Stanley, the son of Walt and Jenny Stanley.
She is a four-year member of the Lady Bombers’ soccer team, including team captain this year, and will compete on the school’s swim team this winter for a fourth season. She has been a member of the Sunshine Society, FFA and Community Service Club for four years as well.
A two-year member of the National Honor Society, Emily has served with Sigma Di Gamma for one year. She is a 10-year 4-H member, serving as president of her 4-H club, and she has been with St Augustine’s Peer Ministry for three years.
Emily post-graduation plans include attending Purdue University to major in Animal Science.
SOLCY SANCHEZ
Solcy is the daughter of Celso and Eloina Sanchez and will be escorted at homecoming by Zachary Geleott, the son of Kevin and Kate Geleott.
Solcy has competed in a number of athletics at RCHS, including four years as a cross country runner, four years with the track and field team and four years as a swimmer. She is a seven-year member of the Rensselaer Summer Swim Team and has been a team captain on Rensselaer’s high school swim team for two years.
She is a four-year member of FFA, Sunshine Society and Community Service Club; three years with the Spanish Quiz Bowl team and Sigma Di Gamma; a two-year member of the National Honor Society; and one year with the Business Professionals of America at RCHS.
After high school, Solcy plans to attend a college and double-major in business management and Spanish. She hopes to study abroad in Spain.
CLAIRE STANLEY
The daughter of Walter and Jennifer Stanley, Claire will be escorted at homecoming by Nole Marchand, the son of Jason and Melanie Marchand.
Claire has been a member of the RCHS volleyball team for four years, one year with the Boiler Juniors Volleyball team, two years with the Lady Bomber basketball team and two years on the tennis team.
She has served on the Sunshine Society committee for four years as well as the Community Service Club and is a 10-year member of 4-H. She has three years as a Junior Leader.
Claire is currently undecided on a college, but plans to be an occupational therapist for kids with special needs.