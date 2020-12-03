RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central will close its doors to in-person instruction until the first of the year starting Monday, Dec. 7.
Because RCHS has experienced a high number of students and staff being identified as close contacts of individuals with COVID-19 this week — including most of the RCHS boys’ basketball team — Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig said a decision has been made to transition to remote learning for the remainder of the semester.
The end of the second nine weeks and first semester will be Friday, Dec. 18. Christmas break is set to begin Dec. 21 and end Jan. 3.
“Close contacts are quarantined and this has made it difficult to provide class coverage and consistent instruction,” Craig said in a letter to faculty, staff and parents. “Our goal has been to keep our schools open as long as we could provide adequate coverage for classes and ensure the safety of our students. With the large number of people under quarantine, we do not believe in-person instruction is the best option for the high school at this time.”
If conditions permit, in-person instruction at the high school will begin again on Monday, Jan. 4. Middle school and elementary students will experience no disruption and will continue with in-person instruction until the holiday break.
“We understand remote learning is not the preferred instructional format. However, we believe it is the best option for the high school at the current time,” Craig said.
From the start of school in August through November, RCSC reported 29 positive cases, with many of those cases involving students at the high school contracting the virus. But the sporadic pattern of cases allowed the corporation to continue in-person instruction at RCHS.
While the number of students who report positive tests is lower than some schools, contact tracing makes it almost impossible to keep school functioning as is, Craig said.