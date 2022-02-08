RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has announced its five senior candidates for the 2022 Mr. Bomber Award.
The ceremony will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 at the boys’ basketball game between the Bombers and Frontier.
Seniors Tate Drone, Dylan Kidd, Conner Parker, Cruz Rosales and Kelton Hesson were selected to compete for Mr. Bomber. They were asked to provide information ahead of Saturday night’s presentation, which will be held at halftime of the varsity game.
TATE DRONE
The son of Jack and Jana Drone, Tate will be escorted at the event by Abby Ahler, the daughter of John and Missy Ahler. He’s been a member of the football team for four years, including captain his senior year, and played basketball for four years, serving as captain both his junior and senior years. He is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, four years on the Student Council in which he has served as Vice President, a BAE student representative for four years, History Club for four years, Community Service Club for four years and 4-H Parr Panthers Club for 10 years.
His post-graduation plans include attending a college and studying business and/or history.
DYLAN KIDD
Kidd is the son of Jeff Kidd and Selina Hughes. His escort at the event will be Avree Cain, the daughter of Ed and Nikole Cain. He was a member of the Bomber football team for four years, track for four years and has been involved in church activities.
His post-graduate plans include attending IUPUI in Indianapolis and earning a degree in business. He then hopes to “settle down somewhere nice and start a family with my future wife.”
CONNER PARKER
The son of Bill and Kara Parker, Conner will be escorted at the event by Taylor Jordan, the daughter of Mark and Heidi Jordan. He has been a member of the cross country and track teams for four years, three years as a member of the boys’ swim team, nine years with 4-H, four years with the Fellowship of Christian Students, one year with spring theater and three years with BEATS.
After high school, he will attend Manchester University and compete on the cross country team with plans to become a math teacher. He hopes to “travel the world and marry the love of my life … settle down and have beautiful kids.”
CRUZ ROSALES
The son of Kimberly Barney, Cruz will be escorted at the event by Margot Hawthorne, the daughter of Dan and Mya Hawthorne. He has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years; marching band, Drama Club, Jazz Band and Sigma Di Gamma for four years; Spell Bowl, Academic Quiz Bowl and Academic Super Bowl for a year; GSA, Community Service Club and ISSMA for two years; and concert band for four years.
His post-graduate plans include attending IU-Bloomington where he will major in human biology and minor in Spanish as a pre-med student.
KELTON HESSON
The son of Kyle and Jamie Hesson, Kelton will be escorted at the event by his sister, Kelsey. He has played football and baseball for four years. He likes to fish, work out at 24/7 in Rensselaer and spend time with his family.
His post-graduate plans are to “get rich and travel the world!”