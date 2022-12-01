RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig equated it to “birthing a child,” but the completion of a major renovation project at the high school’s pool was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The project — the first of its kind in the 53-year existence of the pool — took nine months to complete and involved updating and repairing the pool and its operating equipment.

