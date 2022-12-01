RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig equated it to “birthing a child,” but the completion of a major renovation project at the high school’s pool was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The project — the first of its kind in the 53-year existence of the pool — took nine months to complete and involved updating and repairing the pool and its operating equipment.
Performance Services, which has offices in Indiana and has worked on numerous school construction projects throughout the state, was offered the task of transforming the pool from floor to ceiling, replacing concrete on the competition and diving pools and renovating the mechanical room located underneath.
The design-build construction company also did repairs to the pool’s ceiling as well as locker rooms.
RCSC school board president Gary Braasch said he took a tour of the mechanical room in the basement with the high school’s maintenance crew and was shocked at what he saw. Water was pooling in most areas and the pumping equipment had lost its usefulness.
“(The maintenance staff) were afraid they would come in here one morning and the basement would be flooded and there would be no water in the pool,” he said. “There were major renovations that had been needed and that has been taken care of.”
In order to get the project completed, the pool
See POOL, Page 2
would have to be disabled for months while workers cut away slabs of concrete to get into depressed areas.
“It took the summer swim team and the Waves team out of their pool, so big apologies to them and thank you for your patience,” Braasch said. “I think you won’t have any interruptions for awhile.”
RCHS senior Solcy Sanchez, who began swimming as a member of the summer swim team as a 10-year-old, was grateful for the renovations.
“With this new renovated pool, not only to I get to do what I love but I get to enjoy it and experience the fun as well,” she said before the Bombers’ meet with West Lafayette last week. “I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this renovated pool.”
The following improvements were completed by Performance Services as part of the project:
• New operating equipment with state-of-the-art pool systems featuring new surge tank for increased pool volume, pool heater, recirculation pumps, strainers, and regenerative filter system
• Installed all new mechanical equipment and electrical circuiting, replaced lighting, and gate valves
• Added lap timing sensor system, new starting blocks, handrails, steps, main deck drainage, and diving board
• New ceiling – replaced existing metal ceiling panels with new 2x4 grid and ceiling pads designed for natatoriums; changed supply diffuser and wall grilles
• Replaced concrete gutter with new stainless steel gutter systems and provided deck drain piping
• Thickened Diving Well floor slab and provided additional structural reinforcements to address leaks
• Updated locker rooms to include all new floor drains, lighting, new heating unit and exhaust fans, and partial ceilings for the Women’s locker room
Craig said six to eight inches of concrete was added to the diving well so that “it doesn’t end up in the basement.”
He said large concrete saws were used to cut out areas on the main competition deck and around the diving well. Workers twice made vertical and horizontal cuts to eliminate the old concrete.
The pool project was perhaps the biggest of the handful of projects commissioned by the school board last year. A large portion of the roof at the high school was replaced and the tennis courts were moved and replaced.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the courts was held in September.
“I would like to thank our school board for their support. I would like to thank our community for their support. This pool is for the community and it is used year around. We’ll be able to use it for another 50 years,” Craig said.
“Kids, you deserve a nice pool. The community deserves a nice pool. You deserve nice facilities and you got them.”