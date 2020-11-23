RENSSELAER — In his weekly rundown of COVID cases in the Rensselaer Central schools, RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig revealed there were four positive cases last week (Nov. 16-22), including three at the high school.
A Van Elementary student also contracted the virus, he said, adding that contact tracing was done for all four cases and those identified as close contacts were required to quarantine at home for 14 days.
None of the cases were the result of transmission in the schools, Craig said.
“Our staff and students are doing a great job at reducing the chances for transmission within our buildings,” he added.
State and local officials warned families to be cautious over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
“Please remain vigilant and stay healthy,” Craig said. “COVID-19 will eventually be brought under control and life can return to normal.”
RCHS has now had 10 positive cases within its building and there have been 20 total students with COVID. Two teachers and five staff members have also tested positive for a total of 27 cases.