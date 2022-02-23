RENSSELAER — Some normalcy is returning to Rensselaer Central’s schools.
Due to significant changes by the Indiana Department of Health this week, schools in Indiana will treat cases of COVID-19 as they would flu cases and other illnesses.
“Basically, everything has been lifted except masks on buses,” Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig said. “That’s the only thing left. The only new thing is if someone tests positive for COVID, then they have to be out for five days.”
According to Craig, the following procedures will begin immediately:
• Contact tracing and social distancing will no longer be required.
• Quarantine is no longer required for those exposed to COVID-19 as long as symptoms don’t develop and a positive test is not received.
• COVID-19 testing is not required for anyone unless they feel they need to be tested.
• If a student or staff member tests positive, they need to isolate for five days (down from 14 days at the start of the virus, which was later trimmed to 10 days). The individual should notify their close contacts should they test positive. If symptoms resolve and if free-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine, they may return on day six. Masks are recommended for days 6-10.
• If a person calls in sick, they may return to school when feeling better as long as fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine.
• Any COVID-19 positive student who is an athlete still needs to follow the IHSAA guidance for clearance.
“It’s been a long struggle,” Craig said in a letter to RCSC staff on Tuesday. “Thank you for your dedication and persistence. COVID-19 has not gone away and there will probably be other variants. If new variants should arise, I know we will be able to adapt and address whatever challenges we face.”
The COVID-19 virus outbreak forced schools to close in March through May of 2020. Graduation ceremonies became virtual or drive-by events and athletics were put on hold for a portion of the winter and the entirety of the spring.
When school resumed in 2020-21, students were forced to wear masks. RCSC was one of the few schools to mandate mask wearing for most of the school year, which kept COVID cases manageable in the corporation’s four school buildings.
The mandate — especially its length — was met with some controversy from parents, but the corporation remained accommodating to the requirements set forth by the Indiana Department of Health and the county health department. Other schools in the area were not as accommodating and were forced to shut down in-class instruction at various times throughout the school year.
“It’s a huge relief because there were already schools that were not following the rules,” Craig said. “That’s an uncomfortable spot to say we’re not going to follow the rules, even though it was a huge burden. Now it’s gone.”
As more people became vaccinated, the number of COVID cases at Rensselaer schools remained manageable in 2021-22, though the corporation was recently forced to mandate wearing of masks after the fast-acting omicron variant began creeping into the area.
“If we do (have variants in the future), hopefully it will be like the omicron where it’s short-lived,” Craig said. “It didn’t last long. But we will treat it like we did the flu a couple of years ago where we had an outbreak of the flu and closed down the schools for a couple of days.”
Changes to COVID procedures by the Indiana Department of Health has allowed school officials to take a deep breath — for now.
“It was a long grind. Not just for the schools, but for everybody,” Craig said. “There were a lot of differing opinions on this and it got really hot over some things. We’ve got different opinions, we might not agree, but we’re all trying to do what’s best for our kids.”
RCSC officials made every effort to keep kids in the classroom while keeping a careful eye on what procedures were necessary to do just that.
“That’s one of the things I think we’ve learned in this,” Craig said. “If you don’t have kids in school, lots of bad things happen. Parents can’t go to work. Businesses don’t have employees because parents can’t get to work. Kids lose out on social skills. We probably learned that remote isn’t as effective as in-person.”