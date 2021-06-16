RENSSELAER — Wearing masks will no longer be a requirement for students, teachers and staff at the Rensselaer Central School Corporation.
The Rensselaer Central School Board voted to make facial coverings optional at Tuesday’s board meeting. That directive will become effective July 1, which is one day after Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to lift his mask mandate for schools throughout the state.
Instead, Holcomb is giving individual school boards the option of lifting or maintaining mask requirements.
The policy will remain in effect unless other mandates are provided by Holcomb or the state and local health departments in the future, RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said.
“As we have seen over the last year, COVID-19 outbreaks can happen and change should be expected,” he added.
“Please be assured, we will maintain in contact with health officials and implement changes as necessary to protect our students and staff while keeping our schools open.”
Though masks will no longer be required in the corporation’s four schools, Craig did say that masks must be worn on buses since the federal government requires anyone using public transportation to wear masks.
The board’s decision to lift the mask requirement was applauded by the nearly 30 parents, teachers and school staff members who provided public opinions on the use of masks at Tuesday’s meeting. Several voiced the need to drop the requirement since it can affect a student’s mental state.
All agreed their kids need the interaction schools provide while getting the in-person help they need to stay on course with their school work.
If a mask requirement was to continue, many of those in attendance believed students will not want to come to school when it opens up later this summer.
Rensselaer’s schools had the rare opportunity of staying open every day at the Primary, Van and middle schools this past school year. The high school, meanwhile, had to shut down just two weeks due to a large number of students in quarantine.
Some schools in Indiana never got the chance to open their schools due to the pandemic.
“The support we received from students, parents and the school community helped keep our students in school,” Craig said.
RCSC is also considering a reopening plan for the upcoming school year, but a decision was made by the board to table it until the July meeting so that more thought could go into it.