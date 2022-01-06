RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation will evaluate its re-entry plan as it relates to new guidelines for isolation and quarantine set by the Indiana Department of Health recently.
The evaluation will be held during the Tuesday, Jan. 18 school board meeting. Until then, RCSC implemented the new guidelines in its plan on Jan. 5.
Among IDH’s changes include a clarification on who will be considered a “fully vaccinated” person. They must have all the vaccines they are eligible for to receive this distinction. For those 16 and older, that means getting a booster if it’s been six months since the last Pfizer or Moderna shot.
Even if fully vaccinated, IDH also requires a person to wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days if identified as a close contact.
According to RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig, administration has developed a procedure for teachers that recognizes students who must wear a mask.
The corporation does not requires masks in schools at this time. If a student tests positive, he or she must stay home for five days and may return on day six if asymptomatic or symptoms are resolving. They are required to wear a mask in the classroom for days 6-10.
A student can resume extracurricular activities on day six only if able to wear a mask properly at all times for days 6-10. They must be cleared by a physician as well.
If a student is exposed to someone with COVID-19 in or outside the classroom, including home contacts, and he or she is fully vaccinated with a booster, they may remain in school as long as they continue to be asymptomatic and wear a mask in the classroom at all times for at least 10 days (with a test on day five, if possible).
Students may continue extracurricular activities as long as they wear a mask properly at all times while not actively performing or actively playing during their sporting activity. If symptoms develop, the student must get a test and stay home. If the test is positive, students must follow isolation guidance as detailed above. If they test negative, they can return to school when symptoms have resolved.
If an unvaccinated or partially vaccinated student is exposed to someone with COVID in or outside the classroom, including home contacts, he or she must stay home for five days after the last day of exposure to a positive case (a student can be tested on day five, if possible). Students can return to class on day six if asymptomatic and wear a mask at all times in the classroom for at least five days.
Students will not be able to participate in extracurricular activities for the five days of home quarantine. They may resume the activity on day six only if able to wear a mask at all times — including while performing or playing during a sport activity — for days 6-10.
Adults will follow the same procedures as students, according to the RCSC plan.