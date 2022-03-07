RENSSELAER — The seven rural township trustees of the Rensselaer Central School District are accepting applications for a member to the Rensselaer Central School Board for District 1.
District 1 is located outside the city limits, west of U.S. 231 and north of State Road 114. All applicants for this seat must reside within the District 1 limits.
This four-year appointment will run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026. District 1 is currently represented by Gary Braasch.
Interested applicants are requested to submit a letter of intent along with a short resume to the township trustees by
March 31, 2022. Addresses may be obtained by contacting Margaret Miller, Newton Township Trustee at 219-866-5473 or your township trustee.
Interviews for those submitting applications will be held in early April.