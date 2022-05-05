RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation has its staff in place for the summer school session, which is scheduled to begin in June.
This year’s summer staff includes:
• Jamie Fields, Elementary Art
• Nicole Cook, Kindergarten Jump Start
• Angie Wuethrich, First/Second Grade Enrichment and Jump Start
• Kelle Rowan, First/Second Grade Enrichment and Jump Start
• Kim Ringen, First Grade Jump Start
• Crystal Zellman, Middle School Art
• Elliott Zimmer, Credit Recovery at the high school
• Jared Coller, Summer Band
• Jim Armbruster, Supervised Agricultural Experience
• Brenlyn Hoover, Supervised Agricultural Experience
• Stacy Kurdelak, High School Extended School Year teacher
Classes to be offered include those listed above as well as IRead 3 and Middle School Art.
The last day for students is Thursday, May 26, with teachers to finish the school year on Friday, May 27.
High school graduation, which will be held in the high school gym, is set for Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m.
Summer Meals
The corporation also approved the 2022 Seamless Summer Meal Program, which will run from May 31 to June 23 at Van Elementary.
In its sixth year, the Seamless Summer program provides meals for children ages 18 and under without a charge. Those who wish to eat breakfast and/or lunch on days summer school meals are held should enter at door number 14 at Van Elementary.
Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Summer Camps
Several summer camps will also be held on and off school grounds starting in June. High school football camps will be available for kids in a number of grades and there will be a Lady Bombers volleyball camp for third- and eighth-grade students.
A First Tee Golf Clinic at Curtis Creek Golf Course will be held on June 6-9 and Lady Bombers girls’ basketball coach Wes Radtke and his staff will hold skills and drills camps for kindergartners through fifth grade through the summer.
The varsity wrestling team will participate in the Adrian College Wrestling Team Camp in Michigan on June 10-12, the Lady Bombers’ basketball team summer trip to the Wisconsin Dells will occur June 13-15 and the Bomber football team will participate in the North Illinois University 7 on 7 tournament on June 19 in DeKalb, Illinois.
On June 10-12, the boys’ basketball program will travel to Sandusky, Ohio, for a team camp.