RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation and the Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association have hammered out a new, one-year teacher contract.
RCSC board members voted to ratify the contract at a special board session on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Teachers within the corporation will see increases in their salaries. The biggest change was a teacher’s beginner salary, which was set at $41,000 for those with a bachelor’s degree and $43,000 for those with a masters.
A yearly increase of $1,000 based on experience was also approved by both sides.
“I would like to thank our team and the teachers,” RCSC board president Gary Braasch said Tuesday. “I think everyone worked hard and did a great job.”
Other changes to the contract include insurance increases for teachers, changes to extracurricular pay and the insertion of new language to reflect the corporation’s contribution to the teachers’ retirement fund.
Teachers will also receive free individual activity passes to all extracurricular events at the schools.
“The membership was very pleased,” RCCTA president Stacy Kurdelak said. “It was unanimous vote by the association to ratify.”
Kurdelak said formal bargaining began in mid-September and both sides had a tentative agreement by mid-October.
Negotiations work on a year-to-year basis, so Kurdelak and her team will begin preparing for the next contract talks in a few months.
“We start meeting on our side in March to prepare ourselves for the bargaining the following fall; to get data together and they (RCSC team) probably start around the same time, I would think,” she said. “There is a lot of prep work ahead of time and the state gives us a two-month window to get it done.”
The state required corporations to bump up teachers’ salaries to at least $40,000 a couple of years ago. Prior to that, a new teacher at RCSC was paid around $37,000 in the first year.
“Definitely we’re more competitive than we have been in the past,” Kurdelak said. “We’re definitely moving up to other area schools with similar demographics.
“It really helped across the board, looking at the competitiveness, not only for our beginning teachers, but also looking at our teachers who have been here a very long time.”
Kurdelak is in her 28th year as a teacher, with 24 years at Rensselaer. She has been a member of the teachers’ bargaining team for around 15 years and has served as RCCTA president for the past four years.
This is the second year in which teachers and the corporation worked out a deal in the same room. Due to COVID, all parties participated in Zoom meetings in 2020. “That was definitely different, so it was was nice last year and this year to get back to that face-to-face,” Kurdelak said. “It’s a whole lot easier to exchange ideas when you are in a room together and get a sense of the environment and reading each other. It’s a process. It’s very time intensive.”