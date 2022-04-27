The Rensselaer Central High School Prom queen and king were selected Saturday, April 23 by members of the senior class at Meadow Springs venue in Francesville.
This year’s queen is Margot Hawthorne, with Juan Valencia named the 2022 king.
RCHS Prom prince and princess for 2022 were also announced Saturday. Alexis Seif was named princess, while Reese Maciejewski was selected prince.
Rensselaer Central students shared the venue with Winamac High School, which held its prom in a separate room at Meadow Springs. Tri-County also held its prom in Rensselaer Saturday, utilizing the Highland Barn at Pumpkin Vine Trail venue.