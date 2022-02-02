RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s Board of Trustees have decided to lift its mask mandate for the next two weeks.
After requiring all students wear masks as a way to slow the COVID-19 virus and its variants since Jan. 19, some board members felt the mandate did its job. The number of students who contract the virus has come down and the corporation was able to keep many more students in the classroom.
Starting Feb. 2, the wearing of masks will be optional, though the board will assess the matter again in two weeks to see what impact lifting the mandate will have on how schools will operate.
The vote to remove the mandate for a period of 14 days — held during Tuesday’s special meeting in the board room at Van Elementary School — was 4-3, with Janice Deno, Kevin Armold, Mark Jordan and Rick Odle Sr. for and Charlie Parrish, Gary Braasch and Emily Lyons against.
Concern for the number of close contacts associated with someone who brings COVID into the school buildings was the primary reason for the recent mandate. When close contacts are identified, they are sent home for a period of days, which saps classrooms of students.
Van Rensselaer Elementary Principal Chad Wynn said one positive COVID case can affect 8-16 students who will need to quarantine. But the mask mandate allowed many of those close contacts to stay in school.
“It was wonderful having all of the kids in our classrooms,” Wynn said.
But Odle said he is in favor of lifting the mandate to “see if there are any spikes” in cases.
“We did what we should have done to see where we’re at,” he said. “We did that, so let’s lift the mask mandate” and examine it again in two weeks.
Armold, meanwhile, said “wearing masks isn’t normal. It’s time to get back to normal.”
Besides pointing out the lack of proof of a mask’s effectiveness, he said he read a report that shows masks inhibit some students’ verbal skills. He said he was also contacted by teachers who are against the mask mandate, but didn’t feel comfortable speaking up because they might face consequences.
Two teachers were on hand to voice their disproval of masks, while a Rensselaer Central Teachers Association survey taken by a host of teachers revealed that 90 percent are in favor of mandating masks “if it keeps students in school.”
Sixty-eight of those who responded feel the mask mandate should be reviewed every two weeks.
A handful of parents also addressed the board, with some wondering why students are being forced to wear masks in classrooms but not at sporting events.
One parent, Kelly Dobson, wondered if the mandate was specifically put in place to allow athletes to compete in some of those sporting events, such as sectionals.
“Are we a school of academics or athletics?,” she asked. “You have to consider every student, not a select group.”
The board will address the issue again at its regular meeting on Feb. 15.