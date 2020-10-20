RENSSELAER — COVID has creeped into the Rensselaer Central High School for the first time.
According to school officials, they were notified that a person tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday afternoon. Due to privacy laws, the school cannot divulge further information regarding staff members and students.
RCHS principal Andrew Jones sent a letter Monday to parents and staff notifying them of the first known case of COVID at the school.
“With guidance from the RCSC health professionals,” Jones said, “contact tracing was conducted and known close contacts were identified.”
Jones said those in contact with the person have been instructed to quarantine for 14 calendar days, even if test results are negative for COVID-19.
All classrooms and buses are disinfected every day after school according to standard procedures. Quarantined students will receive classroom work and assignments at home.
The high school continued to hold in-person instruction on Monday. It will be a short week, with fall break scheduled to begin Friday.
Students will return to school from their break on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
On Saturday, the Lady Bomber volleyball team had to withdraw from the Boone Grove Class A Sectional due to news of the COVID case.
The Bomber football team played Friday night at Western and the cross country teams participated in regional races at Chesterton.
This is the third person at RCSC schools to test positive for COVID. The first case in early September involved a student at the Primary School.
The second case involved a staff member at Van Rensselaer Elementary less than a week later.