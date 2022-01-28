RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s clean sweep for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship was news high school principal AJ Jones wanted to share with board members recently.
Amzie Maienbrook — the 2022 Lilly scholarship winner — as well as runner-up Tate Drone and third-place finisher Lizzie Parrish were introduced to the board last week. It is one of the few rare times that a school finished 1, 2, 3 in Jasper County since the scholarship was first given to high school senior students in 1999.
“That’s bronze, silver and gold right there,” Jones said.
Maienbrook will receive grant money to help with tuition fees at any state school she attends. She recently picked DePauw University in Greencastle where she will also compete on the cross country and track teams.
Drone also plans to attend a state school, hoping to land at Notre Dame. He also applied at Purdue and other colleges.
Parrish will major in journalism when she attends a state school next fall.
Jones praised the student trio, adding, “they would be top contenders in any county in the state of Indiana.”
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time bases leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
Senior students at Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley are eligible to apply for the scholarship, with the top three finishers — including a winner and two alternates — selected from a large list of applicants each year.