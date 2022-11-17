RENSSELAER — On Nov. 18-19, the Rensselaer Central High School Drama Department will be presenting Train of Terror, a play written by the school’s own Bernard Sell, in the high school auditorium.
Sell has been an English teacher at the school since 2006, and this is his 20th production as director.
Train of Terror is a horror-comedy based off the little-known 1972 film Horror Express, starring Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing, and Telly Savalas. The movie takes place on a train crossing Russia with an ancient fossil being transported by scientists. The fossil turns out to be an alien, however, and when it inevitably escapes, everyone on the train finds themselves in danger.
The Train of Terror play also features a horror movie presenter called Dr. Appalling, who tells bad jokes and sings song parodies.
“Like a lot of people around here, I grew up watching Son of Svengoolie on Saturday nights,” says Sell. “My older brother even dressed up as him once for Halloween, and so I’ve always had a soft spot for over-the-top, poorly executed B-movies. The play was short, and the framing device pulls it together.”
Sell’s motivation for writing the play initially came from a desire to keep costs down for the fall play.
“Producing plays can be expensive, especially in these times,” says Sell. “I thought that if I wrote the fall play myself, I could save us the expense of royalties. And that puts us in the position to afford a bigger, more current play like The Addams Family Musical for the spring.”
Starring in the production are two freshmen actors well known to fans of Fendig productions: Grant Potter (Sir Michael Dockery) and Anthony Rodriguez (Dr. Tarkin). They play a pair of rival scientists trying to get to the bottom of the mystery and save the lives of the passengers on the train.
Also aboard the train is a Rasputin-like monk, played by sophomore Preston Simmons, and the creature itself, played by sophomore Rowan Michael.
Michael also plays Major Kovac, a Cossack soldier who boards the train with his men in the second act.
“I didn’t write this role for him,” says Sell, “but I might as well have. No one chews scenery the way Rowan does.
“Grant, Anthony, Preston, and Rowan are my four horsemen,” observes Sell on the four young actors. “They’re the first ones to get to rehearsal, and the last to leave. With them, we could do great things in the next few years. It’s a very exciting time for Bomber Drama.”
Senior Jimmy Perez (Anne Boleyn, Princess Ida) returns to play the Inspector. Perez is also the president of the school’s chapter of the International Thespian Society, the honor society for student actors, and serves as student director for the show.
Other seniors in the production are Mandolyn Loveland, who plays the conductor and is also one of the club’s publicity managers. Isabella Wilson plays Mrs. Jones, a scientist, and appears in her first production, having previously been in the orchestra pit for Princess Ida.
Rounding out the cast are Connor Davisson (Count Umberto), foreign exchange student Deniz Guler (Countess Marya), Elise Donnelly (Irene Sadler), Isaac Calhoun (Dr. Rosen), Kiersten Manis (train official), Paige Barnett (passenger), Henry Sell (Dr. Appalling), Xander Teeter (Doug), and Thomas Calhoun (soldier).
“They’re a great group of kids,” says Sell. “They’re learning about what makes live theater great, to be a part of a team, something greater than yourself, to have a common goal. So much of our lives are spent living around and through screens, that we can be fooled into thinking that’s all there is. They’re a part of that tradition now, and I’m honored and humbled to help them.”
Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $8. The house will open at 6:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights, and the show begins at 7 p.m.
Donations to the department are welcome and appreciated.