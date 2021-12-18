RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central High School Business Professionals of America Club advanced all eight of its members to the state competition recently.
The club competed in the Regional 1 competition and had several top five finishes, including:
• Broadcast Video Production (first place), which includes team members Zach Geleott, Adam Messman, Harlie Kemp and Celeste Pantone.
• Personal Finance Applied Knowledge Test, with Jason Wu first, Alyssa Pritchard second, Gabriela Gallegos fourth and Jake Pickering fifth.
The state competition will be held in Indianapolis in March.