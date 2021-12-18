Rensselaer BPA among top finishers at regional meet

Rensselaer Central BPA members to compete in a recent regional competition included Zach Geleott, Gabriela Gallegos, Jake Pickering, Harlie Kemp, Jason Wu, Celeste Pantone, Adam Messman and Alyssa Pritchard.

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central High School Business Professionals of America Club advanced all eight of its members to the state competition recently.

The club competed in the Regional 1 competition and had several top five finishes, including:

• Broadcast Video Production (first place), which includes team members Zach Geleott, Adam Messman, Harlie Kemp and Celeste Pantone.

• Personal Finance Applied Knowledge Test, with Jason Wu first, Alyssa Pritchard second, Gabriela Gallegos fourth and Jake Pickering fifth.

The state competition will be held in Indianapolis in March.

