RENSSELAER — The annual Rensselaer Central High School Art Show received a little extra help this year, as a collaboration was created to help promote the show.
The collaboration was a work of art between the art students, who are supplying the artwork, and the marketing students, who are helping to promote the show.
Rensselaer Central High School business teacher Stephanie Dobson and the marketing class worked with art teacher Kelley Spurgeon to help promote the annual show that features work from all the art students.
Dobson said advertising was one of the topics the students recently learned about so as a hands-on project the students helped promote the sale of the outdoor furniture made by Michael Goad’s class. Helping promote the art show is the second project the students could complete.
“I have one student who is marketing and is an art student. We decided to put all the featured seniors on our marketing webpage,” Dobson said. “We have some talented art kids.”
She credited the students for coming up with the idea of creating a bio for each of the featured seniors and fliers for the hallways.
Spurgeon has been organizing the art show for the last 28 years, while she has been a teacher at Rensselaer. Before her, art teacher Roger Beehler, who taught at Rensselaer for 25 years, organized the event.
The event showcases artwork from all the students, but seniors are given the opportunity to display their artwork separately or on tables. Spurgeon said not all seniors choose to set up a table but a majority of the students who have completed three years or more of art classes typically do.
“It’s a culmination of their years of experience, practice and creative thinking,” Spurgeon said. “The kids that have the senior tables are allowed to bring back any past work, from kindergarten on up, for their tables.”
Spurgeon said a number of the pieces in the hallway are from last year because there wasn’t an art show due to COVID-19. She noted that everything that was produced this year is in the hallways.
“A lot of kids don’t realize what they have produced until it is gathered and displayed in the exhibition. It changes the whole look of the artwork,” she said. “The students are producing it and handing it in for me to grade it and then when it gets displayed it creates more of a gallery experience for them.”
She used the example that the show may instill pride in the students because they are seeing the numerous pieces they have created being featured. “I think they shock themselves because seeing it one piece at a time is different than seeing the whole display,” Spurgeon said.
Seniors who decided to put a majority of their work on display include Renee Berg, Elise Dobson, Brittney Moore, Alexis Oliver, Abby Pullins, Delani Robinson and Kirsten Trapp.
Berg, who is the daughter of Robert and Elaine Berg, is completing four years of art classes that have included painting, ceramics, drawings and advanced art. Her favorite piece in the show is called the “Butterfly Eye.”
Berg plans to attend Ball State University and become a child specialist.
Elise Dobson, who is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Dobson, is completing three years of art classes that included painting, drawing and advanced art. She not only brought in enough artwork to cover one table but two.
“I brought in a lot of stuff from home but I think I have about five more pieces at home,” Elise said. “I honestly don’t know how many hours I have put into art, I just like it. It’s an emotional outlet or free therapy and I get to be creative.”
Of the artwork that Elise has on display, she said graffiti-style artwork is her favorite which includes a piece called “Life is Beautiful.”
“I’ve really tried to capture that on canvas,” Elise said of the graffiti style. She also noted that lately she’s been painting diamonds and the artwork that is on display is from the last year. Some of her other work is more serious with a drug awareness type theme.
“I’m excited to see what other people have to say, what they would notice and which pieces affected them the most,” Elise said of the art show.
Elise is grateful for the opportunity to display her work and to have worked with Spurgeon because she relates to Spurgeon in a number of ways.
“Her class has let me express myself,” she said. “If I need help with something she always offers her opinion. Sometimes I will be overcritical of myself, she will say this is good.”
One of her pieces of artwork, a graffiti Mona Lisa, will stay in the art room after it is bolted to the wall. Although Elise enjoys art, she plans to attend IUPUI and major in forensics. She noted that she can still enjoy creating masterpieces while attending college.
Moore, who is the daughter of Kevin and Brandee Moore, is about to complete three years of art classes that includes painting and advanced art. Her favorite pieces of artwork, on display, are the polymer clay earrings and a graffiti mural.
Moore plans to attend Purdue University and major in elementary education.
Oliver is completing four years of art classes that have included painting, ceramics and advanced art. She is looking forward to the show because it is an opportunity to “show all of the hard work that I have put in these last years.”
Her favorite piece is a neon painting of a Greek bust, adding the piece doesn’t have a name. Oliver is the daughter of Marie and James Oliver and plans to attend Ball State where she will earn a Master of Science in nursing.
Pullins is a third-year art student and a student of the marketing class that is helping to promote the show.
“I have always been interested in art so doing them both was fun,” said Pullins, who has completed classes that include drawing and advanced art.
While the ideas of marketing the show were discussed in her marketing class, she wanted to ensure a gallery of the artwork was created and shared. She also wanted to see bios created on the featured artists.
Pullins’s display includes several paintings and drawings. She is particularly proud of the record painting she created and a life versus death drawing of a skeleton and a butterfly and a flower.
“I’m excited to see what people’s favorite pieces are,” said Pullins, who is the daughter of Daniel Pullins.
She plans to attend Ivy Tech for office management.
Robinson, who is the daughter of Jason and Katrina Robinson, is completing four years of art classes that include drawing, painting, ceramics and advanced art. Her favorite pieces in the show are “Relict Zentangle” and “Butterfly Mural.” She plans to attend IUPUI and study nursing.
Trapp is the daughter of Amy and Joe Trapp. She is completing four years of art classes that included drawings, paintings and advanced art. Her favorite pieces are “Polaroids” and “Sumi.” She plans to attend Purdue for elementary education.
Not only does the show feature the work of several seniors but also the art students and other seniors who may not have wanted to display their work on a table. The displays of additional artwork canvas the walls and even the ceiling of the high school.
The art show is open to the public but masks are required as it is on school grounds. The first show is Friday, May 14, 7-9 p.m., and Sunday, May 16, 2-4 p.m.