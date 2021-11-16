RENSSELAER — A small troupe of 13 actors will create theater magic when they bring to life Anne Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII.
The play, which will be performed by the Rensselaer Central Drama Department in the high school auditorium on Friday, Nov. 19, tells the story of Boleyn while she is seizing the opportunity for a legitimate marriage to King Henry VIII.
“It kind of presents Anne Boylen as a lot deeper than she’s been presented. In the past, she’s been presented as the schemer, but in this, they explore the religious aspect,” said director Bernard Sell said. “I think it’s a great look at a fascinating historical character.”
Bernard saw “Anne Boylen” by Howard Brenton in London as part of the Teachers Creativity Fellowships grant. He loved it and decided that someday, Rensselaer students would perform it. In the past, he didn’t feel like there was the right cast for the play, but with “Six” opening on Broadway, he thought now might be the right time for the production.
The musical “Six” tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII but reimagined as pop princesses.
Bernard said Anne Boylen, who senior Bri Martin plays, is deeply in love with Henry VIII, but she is also deeply committed to her faith.
“I think the play is pretty cool. It sort of flips back and forth between the past with Anne Boleyn and future with King James,” Martin said. “There’s two different versions of Anne - one that’s from the past and regal and proper, and then there’s the one in the future where she’s a fun-loving ghost-type person.”
Since eighth grade, Martin has been a part of the Rensselaer Central High School theater productions. Her interest in acting started when she was younger and began performing with the Fendig Theatre for Children.
One of her favorite aspects of being part of a theater production is when it comes together for showtime. She used the example that it’s like a skeleton starting in pieces and then becoming something more significant. She also loves the smaller cast.
“We’ve formed such a tight-knit relationship here because it is a pretty small group,” Martin said. “If we were a bigger regional theater, I feel like we wouldn’t really spend the time to bond quite as much with everybody individually.”
Bernard said Anne breaks the fourth wall and talks with the audience at times, making the character more lively.
“Bri is perfect for the role because she’s got such a razor-sharp sense of humor,” Bernard said. “She has a lot of fun with this.”
Bernard said senior Liz Parrish plays Thomas Cromwell. Bernard described Cromwell as a manipulative court schemer who lies a lot.
When Parrish auditioned for the play, she wasn’t entirely sure what the story was about, although she knew a little about Henry VIII and Anne Boyle but not the rest of the characters.
“I really didn’t have a preference for what role I got. I was just ready to get back into the theater again,” Parrish said. “If you had to pick who was the villain in this story, it would probably be my guy. There are lots of betrayal and evil acts that he does. I’ve never played a character like that before, so it’s been fun for me.”
Acting comes easy for Parrish, who has been in multiple Fendig Threatre for Children productions in the summer and a few high school productions. The pandemic caused students to miss a year of shows.
“Theater is one of the biggest passions in my life,” Parrish said. “I love being back and getting to play a character that I’ve never really played before. It’s just so cool.”
Parrish has also enjoyed being a leader for the new actors. She said, “That’s been kind of cool because it makes me a little nostalgic.”
Bernard said his son, Kynon Sell, portrays Henry VIII. This could be Kynon’s last play as a high school student under the direction of his dad, as Kynon is a senior. The first role Kynon had was of a blind prophet in “Antigone.” It was the first production Bernard directed at Rensselaer Central High School.
“From my first play to this one, he has been there for every single one of them,” Bernard said.
Kynon’s enjoyed the many dimensions of the Henry VIII character and how the king changes. The role has been challenging for him but not the most demanding role he has had in the past.
Although Kynon has been a part of the high school productions for about eight years, he enjoys the thrill of opening night.
“I would say the opening night is my favorite part of the show because you get to see your hard work pay off,” Kynon said. “I’m going to miss seeing it go together - how it goes from nothing to a pretty good show.”
The cast also includes Chris McCarthy (James I), Jimmy Perez (Cardinal Wolsey), Margot Hawthorne (William Tyndale), Connor Davisson (Robert Cecil), Delaney Koebcke (Lady Jane Seymour), Karina Herrera (Lady Celia), Elisa Donnelly (Lady Rochford), Josie Zacher (Simpkin), Henry Sell (servant), and Conner Allbritten (servant). The stage manager is Evan Nugent, and Maddie Martin is a stage crew member.
The play is Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets cost $7 at the door.