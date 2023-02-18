RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer is ready to take the first steps in the annexation of over 250 acres of Saint Joseph’s College’s campus.
Christopher Janak, a representative from Bose McKinney & Evans, a law firm in Indianapolis that serves businesses, governmental entities and high-growth industries, discussed the process in which the city council can take to complete the college’s request for a Super Voluntary Annexation.
The annexation includes as many as four parcels of property and the city has obtained permission from nearby landowners to annex the ground. Any property owner within a half-mile of the affected area will be able to voice their concerns at a public hearing on March 27, which is a scheduled council meeting. The hearing will take place in the City Hall Chambers.
The city must also prepare a fiscal plan to show how it will provide services to the area. The city would be able to regulate the annexed ground as well as serve as the taxing authority once SJC is officially folded into the city.
The college will continue to maintain the campus’ internal structures such as sewer, water and roads. The city will maintain the outer portion of the campus, which is does already in an unofficial capacity.
Schuster Road, which lies to the south of the campus, will also become part of the city, with SJC officials expected to dedicate the road in the future. Lake Banet, which sits west of the campus, would be a part of the city’s annexation as well.
Once the hearing is held and no opposition is heard, the city can file paperwork in hopes of absorbing the affected acreage on June 6.
Saint Joseph’s officials first approached Mayor Steve Wood with a request to have the city annex parts of their campus in early fall. The city provides several city services to the campus, including water and electric, while SJC continues its rebirth after closing its doors in 2017 due to financial concerns.
Annexing the campus would mean even more services for the college, such as snow removal and road work.
SJC is currently providing a handful of certificate and associate degree programs in emergency telecommunication, executive education, health science, general business, technology and a veterinary assistant program.
These programs are being offered in partnership with other area colleges, including the University of St. Thomas, which works with SJC to provide five online associate degrees.