RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer is ready to take the first steps in the annexation of over 250 acres of Saint Joseph’s College’s campus.

Christopher Janak, a representative from Bose McKinney & Evans, a law firm in Indianapolis that serves businesses, governmental entities and high-growth industries, discussed the process in which the city council can take to complete the college’s request for a Super Voluntary Annexation.

