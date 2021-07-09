RENSSELAER — On July 22, local professional artist Abbie Parmele will host an open house at her business, The Upstairs Gallery and Healing Arts Studio, in downtown Rensselaer.
The event marks 16 years since Parmele transformed the second-floor space in the former Odd Fellows building on Washington Street into a combination gallery, fine art shop and creative studio.
Parmele established The Upstairs Gallery in 2005 as a place where she could work on her paintings and make finished pieces available for purchase. Former Mayor Herb Arihood attended the opening and gave Parmele a potted fern to wish her luck as she launched her new business.
Since the beginning, the Gallery has been open to the public. That was by design.
“I wanted to create a place where everyone is welcome to enjoy art,” Parmele said. “I believe that professionally-made art should be accessible to all — not just to those who live in big cities.”
In 2014, Parmele expanded the business to include the Healing Arts Studio, a space adjacent to the Gallery where small groups and individuals can take art classes and experiment with making art to boost mental health and well-being.
Open year-round, the Upstairs Gallery serves as the main retail space for Parmele’s original paintings and fine art gifts. Over the years, the gallery has showcased the work of other local and regional artists and hosted show openings. The Upstairs Gallery has also been a tourist destination for those wanting to enjoy the charms of a small town.
“Several times I’ve had ladies from Chicago and Indianapolis meet in Rensselaer for lunch and tour my gallery,” Parmele said.
On any given day, visitors have the chance to see a professional artist at work. During business hours, Parmele often paints in the sunny studio portion of the shop, which overlooks Washington Street and the Jasper County Courthouse lawn.
She encourages visitors to ask questions about her paintings and her process.
The studio space is also where Parmele works on paintings custom-ordered by individuals and local businesses.
Although 16 years is a major milestone for her business, Parmele has been making art for more than seven decades.
“As a child, I would make designs in my mashed potatoes,” Parmele remembered. “To other adults, my mother would say, ‘She’ll eat her potatoes when she’s ready, but she’s going to be an artist someday.’”
Artistic talent and drive are part of Parmele’s family history. Her grandfather, William A. Black, made a living as an artist.
Parmele found inspiration in her grandfather’s work. When her family took vacations to his home on Martha’s Vineyard, she would go directly to his backyard studio and revel in his painting supplies.
Parmele herself has enjoyed many successes as a professional artist. Her paintings have been part of shows throughout Indiana, including exhibitions in the Hoosier Salon, which is currently located at the Stutz in Indianapolis; Hilbert Circle Theatre in Indianapolis; The Columbia Club in Indianapolis; and the Indiana Statehouse.
In 2017, Parmele was named a Hoosier Women Artists honoree and in 2014 was a finalist among the lieutenant governor’s Women Artists of the Year.
In addition to creating art, Parmele facilitates a variety of classes through The Healing Arts Studio. Once a month, she offers her “No Fear Painting” class, which invites first-time painters and “those who don’t believe they are ‘creative’” to try out the tools and techniques of painting.
Parmele believes that making art can be a powerful tool for personal wellbeing. Her “Healing with Art” class, which she facilitates for small groups and individuals, uses drawing and painting with guided visualization to help participants address and begin to heal from deep emotional wounds.
“These classes are not about creating pleasing artwork or learning to be an artist,” Parmele said. “Instead, we use art as a means to start the process of healing from trauma and to improve mental health.”
Community involvement has been an important part of Parmele’s work as an artist. She regularly partners with other local businesses and organizations to provide art and art-making experiences.
She has facilitated “Healing with Art” classes for several community organizations that serve the health and mental health needs of Jasper County residents, including Wabash Valley Alliance (now Valley Oaks Health), Franciscan Health Rensselaer, S.A.F.E.R., and Ryan & Ryan Consulting.
The open house on July 22 will showcase a piece of art from every artist who has exhibited at The Upstairs Gallery over the last 16 years. Pieces will include oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings featuring landscapes, seascapes, buildings, and other subjects.
During the open house, signature paintings that usually sell for up to $300 will be offered for $48.
Parmele invites all visitors to the 16th anniversary open house, but especially those who have never been to The Upstairs Gallery.
“Curious shoppers, first-time art appreciators and seasoned collectors are all welcome,” Parmele said. “Art isn’t for people with certain skills or tastes. It’s for anyone and everyone who wants to experience a little more joy in their lives.”
The Upstairs Gallery and Healing Arts Studio 16th anniversary Open House will be July 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 112 W. Washington St. in Rensselaer.
For more information about the event, the gallery or classes at the Healing Arts Studio, call 219-863-3559.