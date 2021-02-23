RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Area Ministerial Association has been awarded CARES Act federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Jasper County.
The funds are made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
The association will receive $8,725 in Phase 38 funding. The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
A local board consisting of county trustees, local service agencies, churches, United Way, Meals on Wheels, the Jasper Newton Foundation and the American Red Cross was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. The board will determine how the funds awarded to the Ministerial Association are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
The board is also responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
2) be eligible to receive federal funds
3) have an accounting system
4) practice nondiscrimination
5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and
6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Jasper County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Rensselaer Area Ministerial Association participating. This agency is responsible for emergency food distribution in the local school system and emergency rent, mortgage, and financial assistance.
The Jasper Newton Foundation is partnering with the Ministerial Association for the PHASE 38 funding distribution to ensure all eligible nonprofits and service agencies are informed and supported throughout Jasper County to participate in this this funding phase.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Brienne Hooker, Executive Director at Jasper Newton Foundation or call 219-866-5899 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is March 10, 2021.