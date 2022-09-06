LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Police detectives believe a Remington woman shot in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Lafayette was targeted by the shooter.
The woman, Casey Lewis, 32, of Remington, was found dead by Lafayette Police officers in the Wal-Mart parking lot at 4205 Commerce Drive in Lafayette on Sunday, Sept. 4.
The Wal-Mart Supercenter is accessible off State Road 26 near Olive Garden.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 8:40 p.m., EST, on Sunday. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.
The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male, wearing a white hat, khaki shorts and a red/orange t-shirt.
The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.