REMINGTON — Town of Remington officials will be moving into new office space this summer.
The town purchased the old Regions Bank building in 2019 with plans to convert it into a “new” town hall. The bank had been closed for a number of years before Remington officials approached Regions with an idea to move into the building.
The Hamstra Group in Wheatfield was awarded the bid to renovate the building in the fall of 2022. Revel Design LLC is serving as the interior designer on the project.
In 2020, the town hired KIG Architecture of West Lafayette to do preliminary design work on the building layout and feasibility report.
The revamped town hall will be home to the clerk-treasurer, town manager and utility billing clerk. Added space will allow the Carpenter Township Trustee, executive director of the Remington Wolcott Community Development Commission and the town marshal and deputy marshal in one location for improved communication and collaboration, the town said in a press release.
There is additional office space for future growth, and larger council meeting room and a break room for employees. The building’s “front door” will be facing South Railroad Street and meet ADA requirements, town officials said.
The project includes interior and exterior renovation of the 5,812 square foot building, located at 15 S. Ohio Street in downtown Remington. The one-story building will include offices and meeting spaces for town employees.
Interior renovations include reconfiguring interior walls to accommodate a vestibule, utility service counter, large meeting room, conference room, restrooms and storage closets.
New ceilings and finishes will be included throughout the building.
Exterior renovations include removing the existing drive-thru canopy, relocating the main entrance to the north side of the building with a new canopy, adding metal roofing to the existing mansard roof, enlarging existing windows, and adding new windows.
The building also includes a partial basement that will not be renovated as part of the project.
Site work is anticipated to include new sidewalks and landscaping in front of the building, removing the existing ramp on the west side of the building, and constructing a new ramp on the south side.
Work on the building began in October with a substantial completion date set for June 16, 2023.