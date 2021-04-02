ANGOLA, Ind. — Alexis Koshenina of Remington, Indiana, has a supporting role in Trine University’s musical comedy production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” set for April 8-10.
Performances will be held at Trine’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Angola campus.
A year later than originally planned, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a musical comedy had been scheduled for spring 2020, but was postponed when Trine's campus closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university's music and theatre departments will now present the play at 7 p.m. April 8-10, with a 3 p.m. matinee featuring understudies on April 10.
Koshenina, who is a forensic science major at Trine, will play Oliver Ostrovsky in the play.
"The cast had put a lot of hard work into the production last year, and was crushed when the play was canceled," said director Mindy Maples, assistant professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication. "We are so excited that they were able to return this year and that we are able to finally present this show to an audience."
A limited number of tickets are available for each performance at trineutickets.universitytickets.com. Tickets are $10 general admission or $5 for non-Trine students; any remaining will be available for $2 more at the door.
Trine faculty, staff and students will receive free admission with their ID.
With music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" centers on a fictional spelling bee set in Putnam Valley Middle School. Quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, which is directed by equally quirky grown-ups. The 2005 Broadway production won two Tony Awards, including Best Book.