REMINGTON — As part of the World of Wonders grant, the Remington Carpenter Township Public Library recently hosted a Native and Invasive Plants class.
Guest speaker Ashley Clark of Clark’s Cutting Edge provided information on the benefits of native plants and how easy many are to find at your local garden shop.
Leading the discussion on invasive plants were guests Mandi Glanz with Northwest Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management and Shelby Keys with Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District. Glanz talked about the harm invasive plants are doing to our natural habitats and how to remove them. Keys discussed programs the Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation offer on invasive plant identification and removal.
Those in attendance got to plant some purple coneflower seeds, an Indiana native flower, to take home.
The library has several books on native and invasive plants available for anyone to borrow to learn more on these topics.
On June 20 from 6-8 p.m., the library will offer another program funded by the World of Wonders grant. The program will allow those attending to paint an ocean-themed picture and talk about how our lives and the ocean interact. This painting program is free to anyone over the age of 12.
Please register by June 15 so the library staff can have enough supplies for everyone.
The World of Wonders grant centers around Indiana’s community read, “One State/One Story.” This year’s chosen book is “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil.
The Remington Library will hold a book discussion on Nezhukumatathil’s book on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., EST. Anyone interested in this book may borrow one of several copies from the library for use in the book discussion.