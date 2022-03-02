REMINGTON — Remington Carpenter Township Public Library has been awarded a Community Read grant of $750 from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide read of Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments.
Many other communities will be reading the book as part of One State/One Story: World of Wonders.
Remington Carpenter Township Public Library will host at least three community programs tied to the book during 2022. It will also receive several copies of the book and assorted materials like bookmarks and posters to promote the programs. The $750 project funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including purchasing additional books and hosting community events.
Nezhukumatathil’s collection of short essays explores the wonders of nature which defy easy depiction. She takes readers through her past experiences and shares guidance she’s received from the world’s fierce and funny creatures.
The axolotl teaches people to smile, even in the face of unkindness; the touch-me-not plant shows how to shake off unwanted advances; the narwhal demonstrates how to survive in hostile environments.
Even in the strange and the unlovely, Nezhukumatathil finds beauty and kinship. For it is this way with wonder: it requires that people are curious enough to look past the distractions in order to fully appreciate the world’s gifts. These lessons are further supplemented by beautiful illustrations by Fumi Mini Nakamura throughout the book.
“We are excited to have selected ‘World of Wonders’ for our third One State/One Story,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We think Nezhukumatathil’s beautiful and thought-provoking essays will spark conversations among Hoosiers about our natural world and our place in it.”
Remington Carpenter Township Public Library is excited to participate in the One State/One Book this year. Library staff have planned the following upcoming events to go along with the grant:
Native and Invasive Plant Workshop on Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. — Ashley from Clark’s Cutting Edge will talk about native plants and Barb from Soil and Water Conservation District will talk about invasive plants. Afterwards the staff will be potting up a native plant to add to their gardens.
Ocean of Wonders Painting Class on Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. — Teens and adults are invited to paint an ocean picture while learning how oceans effect our lives.
World of Wonders Community Read Discussion on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. — Copies of the book is available at the Remington Carpenter Township Public Library, Wolcott Community Public Library or Tri-County Highschool Library.
These events are all free to the public. The staff asks that you register by calling 219-261-2543 so they have enough material for all participants.
One State/One Story: World of Wonders is an initiative designed by Indiana Humanities, in partnership with the Indiana State Library and Indiana Center for the Book, to encourage Hoosiers to read and engage deeply with a book as part of a statewide conversation tied to Indiana Humanities’ current theme.
About Indiana Humanities
Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Indiana Humanities is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Lilly Endowment, Inc. Learn more at www.indianahumanities.org.
About Indiana
Center for the Book
The Indiana Center for the Book is a program of the Indiana State Library and an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress. It promotes interest in reading, writing, literacy, libraries, and Indiana’s literary heritage by sponsoring events and serving as an information resource at the state and local level. Learn more at www.in.gov/library/icb.htm.
About Indiana
State Library
The Indiana State Library serves Indiana residents with a variety of needs, including genealogy, Indiana history, preservation, rare books and manuscripts, reference and government services, Talking Books and Braille library, as well as the State Data Center.
The State Library also leads and supports the greater Indiana library community and is a magnificent limestone building to visit. Learn more at: www.in.gov/library/index.htm.