JASPER COUNTY — Last month, Jasper County REMC (JCREMC) announced it has a high-speed internet division in the works. This division will provide faster and more reliable internet to their members that reside in rural areas without high connection speeds.
To help manage and oversee this division, REMC recently hired Seann Perry.
Perry has over 10 years of experience with telephone and high-speed internet utilities. He has extensive experience with construction and safety, which will be valuable in the building process of this division.
Working alongside engineers, contractors, and the operations department; Perry will manage the SmartGrid Ring build. The SmartGrid Ring is an essential component to the high-speed internet division. Its completion will shorten power outages and create a safer power restoration process for REMC’s crews in the field.
Once the SmartGrid Ring is completed, Perry will manage its operations. His experience with data management, software, workflow, and customer service will aid him in the further development of the cooperative’s high-speed internet division.
“Access to high-speed internet is not a modern convenience, it is an absolute necessity. I’m excited to be part of an organization that recognizes the importance of serving the unserved and underserved and enhancing their quality of life through technology,” Perry commented.