The Rensselaer Reign Cheer squads competed in Anderson last weekend. The Division 1 team placed fourth overall, with the Division 2 team earning first place and distinction as state champions. Division 3 finished second overall. In July, the Division 3 cheer team will compete at the CFA Nationals in Toledo, Ohio.
Reign cheer squads make noise at state event
Harley Tomlinson
