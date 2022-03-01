RENSSELAER — Registration is open for the Rensselaer Park Department summer youth baseball and girls’ softball leagues.
To register, fill out a form provided by the parks department by March 25. Forms were to be distributed to Rensselaer schools.
Leagues to be offered include T-ball (for boys and girls ages 4-6), pitching machine (for boys and girls ages 7-9), girls’ softball (for girls ages 10-13) and boys’ baseball (for boys in grades 10-13).
Games will be played at the Blacker Fields in Brookside Park.
Note: Teens aged 13 years of age will not be allowed to pitch.
The cost to join a league is $30 per child. Payment must accompany the registration form and checks can be made out to the Rensselaer Park Department. The cost for three or more children in the same family is $50.
For more information, call 219-866-7014 or 219-863-4630.