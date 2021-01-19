JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications to register golf carts so they may be operated on designated county roadways.
The Golf Cart Ordinance and Golf Cart Registration Form can be found at www.jaspercountypolice.com.
Once the Golf Cart Registration Form is completed and $25 registration fee has been collected at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Annex or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office you will then receive a registration sticker to operate your golf cart on designated county roadways per county ordinance.