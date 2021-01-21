RENSSELAER — Blacker Fields at Brookside Park have yet to open, but organizers of the new ballfields have secured numerous tournaments for 2021.
The United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) has agreed to bring seven events to Blacker Fields beginning in April of next year.
They include Aces on the Mound on April 9-11, Brawl for the Belts from April 16-18, Roses for Moms on May 7-9, Laser Show on May 14-16, Web Gems on May 21-23, Summer Sizzler on June 4-6 and High Heat Classic from June 25-27.
The tournaments are both youth baseball and softball events.
Securing tournaments on the newly-minted fields in Brookside has been a goal for Parks for People project coordinator Stace Pickering.
“We’ve been working with several organizations the last couple of years,” he said. “That just happens to be the first one that had the biggest interest. There are several others we’re still talking to, but for this first year we’re going to do 13 tournaments to get our legs underneath us and figure out what we’re doing well and what we can improve on and expand from there.”
The Aces on the Mound tournament will feature 9 and under, 10-12 and under and 13 and under divisions. The other tournaments will feature specific divisions.
Pickering said tournaments for both baseball and softball draw between 25-30 teams each weekend.
“They bring in the officials, the umpires, the teams,” he said. “We just provide them the facilities and we guarantee them a certain date to use those facilities.”
There is a registration fee for each event. To register, go to www.indianausssabaseball.com/findatournament.html.
“Local travel teams said they might sign up for some of the tournaments,” Pickering said. “The two traveling leagues are interested in signing up.”
According to the USSSA website, the organization will host 135 events throughout the state in 2021, including open tournaments, AAA and below, AA only and A level tournaments. It is expecting over 500 teams in its classed state tournaments and will offer three post-season events in July for eligible teams and players.
The 14 and under AA World Series will be held at the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne on all-turf fields in July.
Locally, players are excited to have an opportunity to take their first cuts on the new fields. The park league teams play at both Staddon and Columbia fields in Rensselaer, while the travel teams normally play at the high school softball and baseball fields when available.
Since it has no field of its own, RBI teams played at Columbia Field this past summer.
“We’ve been playing 75-80 percent of our games away from Rensselaer,” Pickering said of the travel teams.
Now that they have a local venue to showcase their talents, local travels teams will use the fields at Brookside on Mondays and on weekends when available. Park league will use the fields Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
All three of the fields at Brookside are nearly complete. The outfield grass came in right before fall and the outfield fencing is complete.
Work that needs to be done include installing players benches, fan bleachers, outfield wind screens, portable pitching mounds, flag poles and sponsorship/field signs.
“It’s turned out great,” Pickering said of the fields. “It’s going to be a show piece. It’s going to get a lot of interest from a lot of people wanting to use it.”