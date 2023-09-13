The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and donations in affected areas.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.
When Idalia slammed into the Southeast – leading to widespread power outages, travel hazards and flooding – the storm also forced the cancellation of over a dozen blood drives and caused hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August. Right now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.
The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who come to give Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.
September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month
One in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease. To help ensure patients have the blood products they need, the Red Cross launched the Sickle Cell Initiative in 2021 to grow the number of blood donors who are Black and improve health outcomes for patients. Together longtime and first-time blood donors are helping patients with sickle cell manage their symptoms and showing support for their community.
Joined by Blood is the initiative’s focus during Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September and continues through October. This year, the Red Cross is proud to partner with organizations focused on mentorship, including 100 Black Men of America, Inc.; Kier’s Hope Foundation, Inc.; historically Black colleges and universities and member organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council; as well as the Black Radio Hall of Fame and others, who are all showing up for patients with sickle cell by hosting blood drives. To learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/OurBlood.
How to donate blood
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Open Local Blood Drives (09/11 – 09/30):
Jasper
Remington
9/29/2023: 1 p.m. — 5 p.m., Apostolic Christian Church, 16448 S US Hwy 231
Rensselaer
9/21/2023: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Van Rensselaer Elementary School, 902 E Washington Street
9/29/2023: 1 p.m. — 5 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 704 East Grace Street
Wheatfield
9/14/2023: 7:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Kankakee Valley High School, 3923 West SR 10
White
Monticello
9/13/2023: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., IU Health White Memorial Hospital, 720 South 6th Street
Carroll
Delphi
9/21/2023: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Honan Hall, Monroe and Union St
Lake
Crown Point
9/14/2023: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main Street
9/30/2023: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway
Griffith
9/20/2023: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., American Legion, 132 N. Wiggs
Hammond
9/13/2023: 7:45 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hammond Area Career Center, 5727 Sohl Avenue
9/14/2023: 7:45 a.m. — 1 p.m., Hammond Area Career Center, 5727 Sohl Avenue
Highland
9/12/2023: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., North Township, 2215 Ridge Road
9/24/2023: 8 a.m. — 1 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 3711 Ridge Road
Hobart
9/25/2023: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road
Merrillville
9/11/2023: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave
9/16/2023: 8 a.m. — 12 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave
9/18/2023: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave
9/24/2023: 7:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft Street
9/25/2023: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Merrillville Blood Donation Center, 791 East 83rd Ave
Munster
9/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Street
Saint John
9/20/2023: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., VFW Memorial Post 717, 10400 W 93rd Avenue
Schererville
9/21/2023: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway
9/28/2023: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway
Porter
Chesterton
9/12/2023: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Liberty Bible Church, 824 North Calumet Avenue
9/23/2023: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Chesterton, 2050 West 1100 North
Hebron
9/26/2023: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., The Gathering Place, 131 North Main Street
Portage
9/22/2023: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., YMCA of Portage, 3100 Willowcreek Rd.
Valparaiso
9/13/2023: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington Street
9/14/2023: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Road
9/15/2023: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Northwest Health Porter, 85 East US Hwy 6
9/18/2023: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 East Lincolnway
9/19/2023: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Valparaiso University — Harre Union, 1509 Chapel Drive
9/20/2023: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., YMCA Valparaiso, 1201 Cumberland Crossing Dr.
9/21/2023: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 509 West Division Road
9/22/2023: 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson Street
9/27/2023: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd.
9/30/2023: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Memorial Opera House, 104 East Indiana Ave.
Pulaski
Winamac
9/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 340 E. 50 N.
Starke
Knox
9/12/2023: 12:30 p.m. — 6 p.m., Knox Community Center, 55 East Lake Street
North Judson
9/28/2023: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, 810 W. Talmer Ave
Tippecanoe
Lafayette
9/22/2023: 1 p.m. — 5 p.m., IU Health Arnett Hospital, 5165 McCarty Lane
West Lafayette
9/12/2023: 9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Purdue University — Forney Hall of Chemical Engineering, 480 Stadium Mall Drive
9/19/2023: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Purdue University — Krach Leadership Center, 1198 3rd Street
9/26/2023: 1 p.m. — 6 p.m., Faith West, 1920 Northwestern Avenue
9/27/2023: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., Purdue Black Cultural Center, 1100 Third Street
Amplify your impact − volunteer
A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we are in the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.
Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
