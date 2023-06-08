Health for men
Men often face barriers when it comes to seeking help and support for their health and well-being. This month in honor of Men’s Health Month we want to encourage men to seek medical care before an emergency occurs. Seeking help and support is a sign of strength, not weakness. Unfortunately, many men do not go to the doctor regularly for various reasons, such as fear, distrust, or negative experiences.

Even if you are not a football fan, you may recall the recent cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills’ safety, Damar Hamlin, during a game. Damar experienced a phenomenon called commotio cordis, which can occur when an athlete is hit hard in the chest by force from another player or with a hard ball. While Damar was fortunate not to have an underlying health condition that could have ended his career or life, many men are not as lucky. Neglecting regular check-ups and ignoring body pain can be detrimental to their health. Men should focus on their health and well-being by scheduling regular check-ups with a healthcare provider. Preventive care is cheaper and less complicated than treatment, and it can lead to a longer and healthier life.

