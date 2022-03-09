RENSSELAER — Acme Championship Wrestling is bringing its lineup back to Rensselaer on Friday, March 11.
The league, which held a show at the Rensselaer Armory in 2014, will debut at the Van Elementary gym in Rensselaer, with doors to open at 6:30 p.m. Bell time is set for 7 p.m.
ACW, which is directed by Jimmy Holmes of DeMotte, features wrestlers who have local ties. A handful of wrestlers have attended Rensselaer schools in their youth.
Nine faculty members at Van will participate in Friday’s event, titled the Rensselaer Rumble. Some will serve as managers, with four — teachers Dan Yeager, Wes Radtke and Eric Nowlin and Van principal Chad Wynn — to square off in the main event. The highlight of the show, The Region Rats of Yeager and Nowlin will go against the A-Listers of Radtke and Wynn.
Other matches scheduled for Friday include Jeremy Hadley vs. Randy “Highball” Magnum for the ACW World Heavyweight title match; B.A.D. vs. Chip Walker “Manimal” for the ACW Touchman title; XCalibur vs. Thomas Benjamin Keith for the ACW Intercontinental title; Crimson Dynamo, Cliff Caviar and Curtis Kujo Joseph in the Triple Threat match; and TK Zero vs. Anson Reinhart in the Singles match.
Admission for this family-friendly event is $8 per person, with front row reserve seating available at $12. For more information, see ACW’s Facebook page or call (219) 775-0444.
Acme will also hold a PTO fundraiser at Lake Village Elementary School in Lake Village on April 1. Wrestlers will participate in the Hebron Havoc V on April 18 at the Hebron Middle School and the league will hold a Rustbelt Rebellion in Shelby, Indiana, on Aug. 20.
Started nine years ago by Holmes, who owns the DeMotte Boxing Club, ACW has brought its shows to Legion halls, churches and school gyms in DeMotte, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Lake Village, Hebron, Rensselaer, Whiting and Milford, Illinois, during the Milford Fun Days.