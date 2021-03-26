RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Board approved the purchase of 1,200 new iPads for kindergarten through eighth-grade students at its meeting this month.
The board also approved the purchase of two new buses as it prepares for next year.
The iPads come at a cost of $600,000, according to RCSC’s director of education technology, Mark Heinig. Some of that cost will be funded by an educational grant similar to the one the corporation received for the recent purchase of Chromebooks for the high school.
“We’ll get a federal grant to help offset the cost and save taxpayers some money,” Heinig said.
Heinig added that the new iPads come with a more inclusive plan than what was purchased before. Each iPad comes with four years of Apple Care, a charger and case and a storage capacity of 128 gigabytes.
If mishaps occur while in possession of the student, two incidents per iPad are covered by the plan.
The board also approved the purchase of 20 charging carts for the iPads at a cost of $1,000 per cart. They will be utilized at the primary school.
“The carts we have now have lived a good life,” Heinig said. “It’s time to replace them.”
Steve Shide, who handles bus maintenance at RCSC, was at the March 16 meeting to answer questions concerning the purchase of two 78-passenger buses.
The buses cost approximately $213,000 total. Shide said he would like permission to purchase LED illuminated School Bus signs to place on the front and back of each bus.
The signs are designed to help stop bus arm violations.
Shide added that LED lights can also be placed on bus arms.