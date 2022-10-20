RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation and the Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association are nearing a new contract for the 2022-23 school year.

The two sides hammered out details in the contract over the past couple of weeks and the RCSC school board will vote to ratify it on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the board’s conference room at Van Elementary School.

