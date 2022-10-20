RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation and the Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association are nearing a new contract for the 2022-23 school year.
The two sides hammered out details in the contract over the past couple of weeks and the RCSC school board will vote to ratify it on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the board’s conference room at Van Elementary School.
RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig provided specifics in the contract to board members on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and more details on those specifics will be provided once a contract is ratified.
The school board did give its approval of a trio of trip requests, including another trip to Europe coordinated by Spanish teacher Jan Benner and other members of the high school teaching staff.
Benner said she would like to take students, parents and chaperones to Spain and Portugal from March 20-30, 2024. Benner has helped coordinate 14 trips abroad and said Tuesday that this will be the longest trip yet at 11 days in all.
To that end, she asked the board if students could miss school days on March 20 and 21, with Friday, March 22 the first planned day of spring break for 2024. The board unanimously voted to grant Benner’s request.
A meal to raise funds for the trip will be held at the high school prior to a boys’ basketball game on Jan. 21, Benner added, and tickets for the dinner will be sold beginning next month. Benner expects to have as many as 30 students and parents sign up for the 2024 trip after around 35 individuals signed up for last year’s trip to Spain and France.
“We’ve had groups up to 42, 43 people before,” Benner said.
A request to allow a Rensselaer FFA judging team to take an overnight trip to Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 17-19 was also granted by the board, and board members approved a seventh-grade trip to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago on Nov. 11.
Board members were also notified of Natalie Waling’s retirement as a high school English teacher at the end of the calendar year and approved a request for Chris Meeks and Linda Kaufman to conduct a driver’s education class this winter.
RCSC’s fall break for 2022 will be held Friday, Oct. 21 through Monday, Oct. 24 with students to return to the classrooms on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Thanksgiving break will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov, 25 with school to reopen on Monday, Nov. 28.
Craig also presented a video prepared by tech director Mark Heinig on the construction of the high school’s swimming pool, which featured extensive work by a construction crew hired to make improvements in the pool area.
Workers replaced the lip around the pool and revamped the diving pool. They also improved the seating area for fans and a new timing system was installed, which keeps cords off the floor that once littered the northwest area of the pool.