RENSSELAER — The Pomp and Circumstance of Rensselaer Central’s Class of 2021 graduation is scheduled to be held indoors this spring.
It is the hope of Rensselaer Central Corporation officials to utilize the Joe Burvan Gymnasium for graduation ceremonies as is tradition on Sunday, June 6.
This will done under the guidance of the Jasper County Health Department, which sets guidelines for large gatherings during the COVID pandemic.
“If we can host basketball games in the gym, we can have a close-to-normal graduation as possible,” RCHS principal AJ Jones said.
“We’ll keep it under the capacity limits. We’ll social distance, we’ll wear masks, and hopefully provide (the ’21 seniors) a somewhat normal graduation.”
Due to COVID fears, Rensselaer’s Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremonies outside in the east parking lot at the high school. It was a drive-thru event that was held in July, a full month after the regularly scheduled date of June 7.
There was even a discussion to hold graduation on the RCHS football field, but the number of COVID cases was too high at the time. Any large gathering — even outdoors — was considered too risky.
Limiting the graduation audience to a smaller number should give members of the Class of 2021 a chance to get their diplomas inside a large venue. To do that, the corporation is looking to limit the amount of tickets each graduate will receive for their families.
“We’re looking at a ticket system based on where we’re at with the health department,” Jones said. “I can envision four to six tickets per graduate.”
Rensselaer’s band and choir would get a chance to perform at the ceremony, Jones added.
Senior students will also gather for their awards program on Friday, June 4, two days prior to graduation. This is slated to be an invite-only for recipients who will receive awards.
“In year’s past, every graduate had to attend and sit through it,” Jones said. “This is going to be more intimate. It’s going to be in the auditorium. We’re going to have the stage so they can step up and get their awards. We’re going to have presenters. If they’re not comforting coming, we will have a representative from the school present it.”
The junior/senior program, which will be held this Saturday, April 24, will be restricted to seniors only as well. Jones said the event is expected to bring 80 attendees to Meadow Springs in Francesville.